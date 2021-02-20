emergency landing

Plane experiencing engine trouble scatters large debris throughout Colorado neighborhood, lands safely

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A commercial airliner experiencing engine trouble Saturday dropped debris in several Colorado neighborhoods while making an emergency landing, officials said.

Police in Broomfield, a city about 20 miles north of Denver, release a photograph of a circular, automobile-sized piece of debris next to a local house.



Authorities told ABC News the debris came from United Flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, which departed from Denver around 12:15 p.m. local time and was headed to Honolulu. The engine issue was noted around 1:30 p.m., so the plane turned around and landed safety back in Denver.

No injuries were reported from the flight or debris.



A Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigation is underway.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

"While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I'm watching that, I'm telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion," he said in a phone interview. "The plane just kind of continued on and we didn't see it after that."

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EMERGENCY LANDING
Plane makes emergency landing on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Terrifying video shows airline engine appears to catch fire
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
Delta flight makes emergency landing with front-end damage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect who led officers on chase identified
1 injured after fire rips through Montco home
Thousands get vaccinated at Black Doctors COVID Consortium clinic
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Arrest in NYC assault after Olivia Munn called for public's help
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
AccuWeather: Bitter cold weekend
Show More
Carson Wentz pens farewell letter to City of Philadelphia
15-year-old facing charges in shooting deaths of 2 men
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Investigation: Beware before you click to hire 
More TOP STORIES News