Plane in Florida slides off runway, landing in river

EMBED <>More Videos

A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the Boeing 737 slid into shallow water, and the plane was not submerged.

The Federal Aviation Administration says this was not a commercial flight.

The flight was contracted by the Department of Defense.

It originated at Guantanamo Bay and was headed to Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville issued the following statement about the incident:

"At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway. Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation."

The ABC affiliate in Jacksonville says there are about 150 on board.

The sheriff says everyone on board is alive and accounted for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaplane accidentu.s. & worldplane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student accused of setting off smoke device in Del. school
Technology that could change transit in Philadelphia
Police: Man posed as water dept. employee in robbery
Trump discusses 'Russian Hoax' in long call with Putin
Woman stabbed multiple times, killed in West Philly
Philadelphia Police say bicycle thefts are on the rise
Show More
Jane's Walks: Get out and walk and talk this weekend
Chester couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
4 accused of stealing from Amazon in Delaware
New Jersey governor signs law protecting public beach access
Teacher reveals salary, stranger fills her classroom with supplies
More TOP STORIES News