driver

Drivers wanted: Planters looking for new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile

It's a job to go nuts for and it comes with a company car unlike any other.

Planters is looking for some new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile.

RELATED: Oscar Mayer hiring drivers for Wienermobile hot dog car
EMBED More News Videos

Like the song says, if you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, here's your chance to be the next best thing.



Crossing the country in an oversized peanut could just be the adventure of a lifetime.

There are job openings for a new crew of Planters peanutters, the brand ambassadors who pilot the Nutmobile.

Accompanied by the venerable mascot Mr. Peanut, the peanutters also do events and media interviews from coast to coast.



It's also the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the world through the windshield of a giant legume.

If you or someone you know would be interested in applying, stop by Mr. Peanut's Twitter account or go to PlantersNutmobile.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjobs hiringu.s. & worlddriver
DRIVER
Philly has already fixed more than 5,000 potholes, but more expected this winter
Driver crashes into Mayfair hair salon
Lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver as car sinks
Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mild this afternoon, snow/ice/rain on Thursday
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid is awake
Man found shot inside stolen vehicle being held as suspect
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
Show More
Man with hammer ties up 80-year-old mom, steals car: Police
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
Popular NJ ice cream store owner dies of COVID-19
Philadelphia man killed in his living room, suspect flees: Police
Rainy morning in Lehigh Valley as ice storm warning expires
More TOP STORIES News