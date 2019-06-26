Playground set on fire in Pine Hill, New Jersey

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fire officials are trying to determine who set a Camden County, New Jersey playground on fire over the weekend.

The play area at the Charles Bowen Recreational Complex in Pine Hill became engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

The cost of the damage to the playground equipment and a concession stand is estimated at $75,000.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pine hilln.j. newsfireplayground
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Postal worker struck by car in SW Philadelphia
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek info on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video
Show More
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Chester County
New photos show last time missing student seen in public
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
AccuWeather: Hot, Not Humid Today
More TOP STORIES News