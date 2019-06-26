Playground set on fire in Pine Hill, New Jersey

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fire officials are trying to determine who set a Camden County, New Jersey playground on fire over the weekend.The play area at the Charles Bowen Recreational Complex in Pine Hill became engulfed in flames Saturday morning.The cost of the damage to the playground equipment and a concession stand is estimated at $75,000.A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.