Plea in slaying of woman found in woods in suitcase

MAYS LANDING, N.J. --
A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the woods 4 years ago.

Thirty-one-year-old Steven Stallworth of Pleasantville also pleaded guilty Monday to desecrating human remains in the death of 30-year-old Tara Alicea.

Atlantic County prosecutors said the Monroeville resident's body was found by a hunter in January 2014 in the woods a wooded area of Egg Harbor Township.

The New Jersey medical examiner's office said she was strangled between July 2013 and December 2013. Her remains were identified after photographs of her tattoos were distributed.

Prosecutors say Stallworth will face up to 28 years in prison and must serve at least 85 percent of the term before being eligible for early release.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmanslaughter
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News