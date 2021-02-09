Firefighters battle 4-alarm warehouse fire in Pleasantville, senior high-rise evacuated

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An unoccupied warehouse burned for hours in Atlantic County, New Jersey before partially collapsing and causing nearby residents to evacuate.Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Main Street in Pleasantville around midnight Tuesday.Twenty fire crews from across the area responded to the scene including from Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Northfield and Somers Point.The warehouse, which contained auto parts and tires, is located behind retail stores on Main Street and next to the Pleasantville Housing Authority senior high-rise and other apartment buildings.The fire reached four alarms and the warehouse partially collapsed on to itself. One of the nearby apartment buildings lost power and residents were forced to evacuate.Some had to be helped out of the building by firefighters who used ladders to lead them down to safety because the main entrance was in the back near the warehouse.The stores did not catch fire, but suffered smoke damage. Firefighters put out embers that landed on commercial property.Residents of the senior high-rise were evacuated due to smoke in the building; they were allowed back in shortly before 2 a.m."Sirens went off, but luckily we found out the fire was on the side of the building, the next building over," high-rise resident John Bland told Action News. "When I saw flames, it was time to go.""They were knocking on doors and stuff, so I just got my cat. I'm glad none of the senior citizens and nobody got hurt up in there," resident Mahdi Carr said.Officials said no residents were injured, but two firefighters sustained minor injuries."The weather always plays a factor, in the cold condition, that's why we had so many companies. We had to rotate guys out because as we get wet in exterior firefighting, we start to ice up," Pleasantville Fire Chief Gene Wellington said.The Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced, including fifteen residents of the apartment complex who were being sheltered in buses.The fire and large response caused road closures in the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.