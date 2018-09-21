Plume of smoke billows from Southwest Philadelphia junkyard fire

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Smoke could be seen for miles away after a fire erupted in a Southwest Philadelphia junkyard.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South 61st Street.

Sky 6 showed a large plume of black smoke rising into the air.

After the flames were out, Chopper 6 could see a number of charred vehicles left behind.

There were no reports of any injuries.

An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.

