SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Smoke could be seen for miles away after a fire erupted in a Southwest Philadelphia junkyard.
The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South 61st Street.
Sky 6 showed a large plume of black smoke rising into the air.
After the flames were out, Chopper 6 could see a number of charred vehicles left behind.
There were no reports of any injuries.
An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps