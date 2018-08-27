Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard

TACONY (WPVI) --Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in a junkyard in the Tacony section of the city Monday afternoon.
It is happening along the 5200 block of Unruh Avenue near the Delaware River.
Officials report arriving on scene to thick, black smoke and fire showing from a junkyard just after 4 p.m.
Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters worked to put out the flames.
There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
This is the latest in a string of junkyard fires across the city, with the last one on Saturday afternoon.
