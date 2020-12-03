Montgomery County nail salon owner accused of sexually assaulting minor

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The owner of a Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania nail salon is behind bars Wednesday night, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.Police say James Vong faces several charges, including aggravated indecent assault.The alleged incident involved a victim under the age of 16, and happened in July at Artisan Nails in the 200 block of Ridge Pike in Conshohocken.Vong was arrested on November 4 in Philadelphia. A preliminary hearing was held on December 1.Vong is currently being held on $250,000 cash bail in Montgomery County.Police believe it's possible there are other victims. Anyone with any information is asked to call 610-279-1901.