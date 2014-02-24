24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
1 dead in triple shooting outside home in Levittown
Christmas in July comes to Montgomery County
Suspect arrested for shooting at Atlantic City casino parking garage
5 hospitalized following shooting in Easton, Pennsylvania
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in the face in Allentown
Suspect wanted for stealing clothing from Gap store in Gloucester Twp.
Man arrested in connection with triple shooting in North Philadelphia
4 hospitalized following separate crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard