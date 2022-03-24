Plymouth Whitemarsh Colonials vying for perfect, historic 34-0 season

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This is the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls basketball team. And the "w" should stand for win because that's all these ladies do."It's the last thing, whenever somebody brings that up, it's like, 'Oh yes, we are undefeated,'" says head coach Dan Dougherty.That's right, they're a perfect 33-0.How often has 34-0 been accomplished?"Not ever, it's never been accomplished," he says.There's only one more win to get. On Saturday night, the ladies will cap off their historic season against Mt. Lebanon in the state championship in Hershey.No girls sports team at Plymouth Whitemarsh has ever won a state title."I think we're really excited for the opportunity to win a state championship, that's always been the goal my whole four years. We've always talked about it and we're obviously happy we're there, but we're going there to win," said senior guard Kaitlyn Flanagan, who will play next year at Holy Cross.The team's playoff run hasn't just been special for the school, but for the entire community.These teens are shining examples for the youngest fans who hope to follow in their footsteps."All the little girls love coming to see us, which makes us so happy because we remember when we were younger watching and looking up to them. So it's so great to feel like we are these role models. Not only winning is a great feeling, but feeling like we made so many people proud is really nice," said junior guard and forward Erin Daley.For Dougherty, who earlier this month picked up the 200th victory of his career and his team, this run is even more meaningful because two years ago it wasn't a loss that stopped their state title bid. It was COVID-19.It feels like nothing can stand in their way now."We kinda forget that we're undefeated sometimes," he says. "The bigger goal has always been championships, not undefeated. But now there's only one way for that to end. "