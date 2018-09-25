Police: Student arrested for allegedly making threat at Newark High School

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old male student for a threatening note found Monday at Newark High School.

The male, also a student at the school has been charged with one count of terroristic threatening.

Police say the arrest stemmed from a handwritten, non-specific threat found in the school at about 10:20 a.m. yesterday by a teacher at the high school.

The staff notified the authorities who immediately began to investigate.

The suspect was taken to Newark Police headquarters where he appeared via video before the court.

He was released on $300 unsecured bail to the custody of his parent.

The suspect is not to have any contact with Newark High School pending a future appearance in family court.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsschool threatstudent arrested
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bill Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Vigil for boy who fell to his death from SEPTA subway car
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Occasional Showers Today
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Officials: Device set off fire in Prospect Park
Fmr. UDel baseball player faces more rape charges
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Show More
Teenager survives 49 days adrift at sea
Teen shot outside Central High School
Argument leads to gunfire outside Wyncote home
Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot
Firefighter responding to call injured in crash
More News