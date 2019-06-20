Police: Suspects arrested in shooting of SEPTA train conductor in West Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police have just announced two arrests in connection with the shooting of a train conductor last month.

Police say the gunmen, Jemil Wylie and his accomplice Donel Mills are now in custody.

The conductor was shot in an attempted robbery at the carpenter lane station in mount airy on May 10th.

Chief Thomas Nestle says good policing, information from witnesses and technology led to the arrests.
