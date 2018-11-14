Police say they have located a vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly hit and run Friday night in Tacony.
The 2009 Toyota Camry was found in the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue in Willow Grove.
Authorities say it was the first of two cars to strike a man in the crosswalk at Cottman and Torresdale.
The driver of the Camry has not been found.
Police are still searching for a dark-colored Mitsubishi Galante that also ran over the victim.
