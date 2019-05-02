1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Delaware, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Delaware on Wednesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Pine Street.Police say a 31-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot. They were transported to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.A 36-year-old man was also shot. He died at the hospital, police said.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333