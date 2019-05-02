1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Delaware, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Delaware, police say. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Delaware on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Pine Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot. They were transported to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man was also shot. He died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimedelaware newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters disrupt 'Hawk-A-Palooza' at St. Joe's University
Philly police ID suspect wanted in shooting of teen outside store
Officials: 2 off-duty Philly police officers arrested in Florida
5 puppies dumped on side of Vineland road, animal shelter says
High school teacher appears in court on sexual assault charges
Boy, 13, hit by car while crossing street in Philly
Police: Man threw objects, using machete in NJ road rage incident
Show More
Challenges facing mass transit in Philadelphia region
'His sacrifice saved lives:' Student killed in UNCC shooting died a hero
Leaky test dummies to blame for Ocean City roller coaster mishap
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
Dredging of Schuylkill River to begin this summer
More TOP STORIES News