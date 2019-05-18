Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person has died and two others are injured after shots rang out in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section on Friday night.It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 700 block of Green Street.Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and abdomen. She was transported to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical but stable condition.A 31-year-old man was also found suffering from a gunshot. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.Police say shots rang out around the same time, just blocks away, near 10th and Brown Street.A 37-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the foot.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.