Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia

@PhillyPolice investigating triple shooting on the 2909 block of Howard. It happened in a corner store. Police just expanded the permitter of the scene. Victims taken to Temple hospital. @6abc pic.twitter.com/qx1XE9r5OR — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in North Philadelphia.It happened around 6 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Howard Street.Police say two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body. The conditions of the two victims are unknown at this time.A third victim died in the shooting, police said.It's unclear if the shooting happened on the street or a store near the shooting scene.No arrests have been made.