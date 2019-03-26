Crime & Safety

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Howard Street.

Police say two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body. The conditions of the two victims are unknown at this time.



A third victim died in the shooting, police said.

It's unclear if the shooting happened on the street or a store near the shooting scene.

No arrests have been made.
