Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia

It happened around 6 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Howard Street.
Police say two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body. The conditions of the two victims are unknown at this time.
@PhillyPolice investigating triple shooting on the 2909 block of Howard. It happened in a corner store. Police just expanded the permitter of the scene. Victims taken to Temple hospital. @6abc pic.twitter.com/qx1XE9r5OR— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 26, 2019
A third victim died in the shooting, police said.
It's unclear if the shooting happened on the street or a store near the shooting scene.
No arrests have been made.