TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Six people were shot early Tuesday morning in Trenton, one of them fatally.
Officials said the other five are being treated for their injuries.
It happened around midnight on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue.
Police have taped off the block and were holding a car for evidence.
It's unclear if any surveillance cameras captured what happened.
This comes on the heels of another shooting in Trenton over the weekend where ten people were wounded.
Police have not said if there is any connection between the two cases.
1 dead, 5 injured following shooting in Trenton, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More