Police: 1 shot dead at Poconos municipal building

CRESCO, Pa. (WPVI) --
A township employee was shot and killed inside a Pennsylvania municipal building Tuesday morning, officials said.

A gunman walked inside the Paradise Township municipal building about 8:20 a.m. and opened fire, according to police and township officials. State and local police rushed to the small municipal building in the Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Philadelphia, and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The gunman and the victim were not immediately identified. It's not clear how or whether the gunman and victim knew each other.

"That is something we're still working on right now," Trooper David Peters told reporters at the scene.

The victim is a longtime township employee, according to Gary Konrath, chairman of the township's Board of Supervisors.

Konrath said he was not in the building at the time but spoke to the township's executive secretary, who was.

"She's extremely shaken up," he said.

Konrath said she told him the gunman is "not someone they are aware of. No one appears to recognize the individual."

The township is in a rural area and has a population of about 3,200. It employs three full-time workers and one part-time worker in the office, and six on the road crew. The township building has no security camera, but there is a panic button that links to 911, according to Konrath.

Paradise Township is about 20 miles north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors' meeting in 2013, killing three.
