Boy, 10, collapses prior to Iron Pigs game at Coca-Cola Park from bullet lodged in knee, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police said a young boy collapsed after being injured prior to an Iron Pigs game at Coca-Cola Park Saturday evening.

Police said the 10-year-old boy was on the field in the right field area when he fell to the ground at around 6:30 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital where officials said an x-ray of his leg revealed a bullet lodged behind his knee.

Police said the boy was then transferred to a trauma hospital for further treatment.

According to investigators, there were no gunshots heard within the park nor any indication that the shot came from within the park. Police also said there were no reports of gunfire anywhere in the area surrounding the park around the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

