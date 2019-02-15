PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --Police in Ocean County are searching for the person responsible for damaging at least 15 vehicles on Thursday night.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. as vehicles were traveling south on County Route 539 in Plumsted Township.
At least 15 cars were damaged while traveling south on the road.
Authorities say an unknown vehicle, possibly a dark colored sedan, was allegedly throwing objects out of the window while driving north on CR539.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-758-7077.