Police in Ocean County are searching for the person responsible for damaging at least 15 vehicles on Thursday night.It happened around 4:30 p.m. as vehicles were traveling south on County Route 539 in Plumsted Township.At least 15 cars were damaged while traveling south on the road.Authorities say an unknown vehicle, possibly a dark colored sedan, was allegedly throwing objects out of the window while driving north on CR539.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-758-7077.