Police: 18 shots fired, man killed in North Philadelphia

Police say two suspects wanted in the homicide of a man in North Philadelphia fired 18 shots.It happened in the 700 block of West Tioga Street around 11 p.m. Monday.Police say the two male suspects walked up to the 32-year-old victim and opened fire.They fled in a silver-colored car.The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The gunfire also damaged several parked vehicles.Police are checking area surveillance cameras for video of the suspects.