Police: 18 shots fired, man killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say two suspects wanted in the homicide of a man in North Philadelphia fired 18 shots.

It happened in the 700 block of West Tioga Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say the two male suspects walked up to the 32-year-old victim and opened fire.

They fled in a silver-colored car.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunfire also damaged several parked vehicles.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras for video of the suspects.
