Police said a barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia has ended peacefully Sunday afternoon.Two men were taken into custody following a standoff on the 2000 block of South Salford Street just before 6 p.m.According to officials, it all started just after 3 p.m., following a robbery on the same block.Witness at the scene told police one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, ran into a nearby house.Police said the incident officially became a barricade situation just before 4 p.m.No one was injured in the incident.