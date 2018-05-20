SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police said a barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia has ended peacefully Sunday afternoon.
Two men were taken into custody following a standoff on the 2000 block of South Salford Street just before 6 p.m.
According to officials, it all started just after 3 p.m., following a robbery on the same block.
Witness at the scene told police one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, ran into a nearby house.
Police said the incident officially became a barricade situation just before 4 p.m.
No one was injured in the incident.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps