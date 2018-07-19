U.S. & WORLD

Police: 2 children suffer bites in possible shark attacks in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: 2 children suffer bites in possible NY shark attacks - ABC's Maggie Rulli reports during Action News at 12:30pm on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

ISLIP, N.Y. --
Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark attacks, prompting beach closings, authorities said.

Suffolk County police said they were investigating the separate incidents, which occurred less than 5 miles (8 kilometers) apart at Sailors Haven and Atlantique beaches. Both beaches were temporarily closed.

A 13-year-old boy was bitten while on a boogie board at Atlantique beach and was treated at a hospital, according to Town of Islip spokeswoman Caroline Smith. EMTs at the scene removed a tooth from the boy's leg.

At Sailors Haven beach, a 12-year-old girl suffered bite marks "consistent with a large fish" while wading, said Elizabeth Rogers, a spokeswoman for Fire Island National Seashore, which runs the beach.

Rogers said authorities had not confirmed the wounds to be shark bites, but said the Suffolk police marine bureau was waiting for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to identify the tooth.

Philip Pollina said he and his wife heard their daughter Lola scream, then she emerged with a bloody leg.

Pollina says lifeguards initially thought a Portuguese man-of-war had stung her but then concluded there were "teeth marks."

"I saw something next to me and I kind of felt pain and I saw a fin, I don't know how to describe it, and then I ran out of the water because I felt it," Lola said at a press conference. "It was not that big like 3 (0.91 meters) or 4 feet (1.22 meters)."

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying he had deployed DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos to lead a multi-agency investigation into the possible shark attacks.

"I am relieved that both teenagers who were attacked have been released from the hospital," Cuomo said. "The State will do everything we can to protect beachgoers and keep the community safe."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshark attackchildren injuriessharksNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
Facebook group offers safe space for those who hate mayonnaise
Iowa woman ticketed for veterans tribute
Teacher stunned as strangers on plane hand her cash for kids
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Ex-president of Temple suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
Man charged in radio show host's slaying headed to trial
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady to top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Fire destroys most of Delaware County Catholic school
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Humid, wet change soon to arrive
Former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore in the fight of his life
Wise guys come to Philadelphia for film shoot
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
New sexual misconduct policies for Philly city workers
More News