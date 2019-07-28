2 homeless men attacked by 3 teens with bats in Ohio, police say

WOOSTER, Ohio (WPVI) -- Two homeless men were brutally attacked by three teenagers on the steps of a church.

It happened this week in northeast Ohio.

Security camera video caught the attack just outside the doors to the building early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victims were sleeping on the steps when the teens came up and threw rocks at them.

Then the teens took turns hitting the men with baseball bats.

The suspects are described as white males, between 14 and 15 years old.

The victims - one of them a veteran - suffered injuries to their heads and hands.

The 39-year-old veteran was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimeattackhomelessohiou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serious crash leaves 2 injured in Galloway Township
Woman dies after being stabbed inside Philly home
Elkins Park man killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Pa. wildlife officials want to know who killed this bald eagle
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Basketball, music festival aims to stop violence in Philly
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Show More
Consumer Reports: Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in N.J.
Canada highway murder suspects may have changed their appearance
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News