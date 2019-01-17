U.S. & WORLD

Police: 2 killed over IHOP order in Alabama

EMBED </>More Videos

Angry customer kills employee at Alabama IHOP. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --
An employee and a customer at an IHOP restaurant in northern Alabama were killed in a shooting that also injured another employee.

Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson told news outlets the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday after a male customer argued with a male employee about a food order.

The customer went outside and returned with a pistol and started shooting. Johnson says one employee died and the other employee was taken to a hospital with injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Johnson says the customer was also fatally shot. Police didn't immediately know who killed him.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

Police say they aren't looking for other suspects.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrestaurantshooting
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Betty White turns 97: Her advice for a better life
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: One Minor Event, One Larger Event, Followed By Arctic Air
Police: Man, 61, shot in face at point-blank range over $20
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandmother
Did Nora Muchanic find a meteorite on N.J. beach?
John Bogle, founder of Vanguard, dies at 89
Carjacking suspect crashes near Phila. elementary school
Surveillance video captures brazen daytime shooting
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
Show More
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Prayer service held for Highway Patrol Ofc. injured in crash
Betty White turns 97: Her advice for a better life
$10K to find aerosol-spraying Rite Aid robber
Trenton block damaged by fire again, 18 displaced
More News