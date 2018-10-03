Police: 2 knife-point robberies within an hour in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Cherry Hill, Camden County are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two women at knifepoint in separate incidents.

The robberies happened Tuesday less than an hour apart outside of two different banks.

Police say the first robbery occurred around 1:38 p.m. as a woman left a Bank of America branch on Route 70. The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt at the time.

The second robbery happened around 2:20 p.m. outside the TD Bank on the 300 block of North Kings Highway. Surveillance cameras showed he appeared to be wearing a bright green, reflective shirt.

Police say the suspect fled both scenes in a white 4-door vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima.



Anyone who can identify the suspect or has further information should contact the Cherry Hill Police Department Investigative Unit at 856-488-7833 or Det. Rich Nelms at 856-432-8827.

