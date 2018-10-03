Police: 2 knife-point robberies within an hour in Cherry Hill

Police in Cherry Hill, Camden County are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two women at knifepoint in separate incidents.The robberies happened Tuesday less than an hour apart outside of two different banks.Police say the first robbery occurred around 1:38 p.m. as a woman left a Bank of America branch on Route 70. The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt at the time.The second robbery happened around 2:20 p.m. outside the TD Bank on the 300 block of North Kings Highway. Surveillance cameras showed he appeared to be wearing a bright green, reflective shirt.Police say the suspect fled both scenes in a white 4-door vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima.Anyone who can identify the suspect or has further information should contact the Cherry Hill Police Department Investigative Unit at 856-488-7833 or Det. Rich Nelms at 856-432-8827.------