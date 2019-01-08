Police: 2 male teens sought for assaulting 2 teen girls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for two male teenagers who were seen on video assaulting teenage girls.
Video captured the suspects back on December 19, walking along the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in the Overbrook section of the city.
The girls were followed and at one point, the suspects pulled out guns and pointed them at the girls.
One of the girls was also grabbed.
The suspects eventually left them alone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps