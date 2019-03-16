Police: 2 men arrested for stealing auto parts in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested two men for a spree of stealing auto parts right out of cars.Investigators say the pair made a living stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia.The crime spree started a couple of months ago and mainly targeted Hondas and Ford Pickup trucksThe thieves were able to sell the converters for $200 to $300 at salvage yards."We value the damage that they've created with this investigation at probably close to $100,000 damage."Police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to contact them.