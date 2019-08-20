2 men riding bicycles shoot man sitting on steps of his Frankford home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot while sitting on the front steps of his home in the city's Frankford section early Tuesday.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Fillmore Street.

Police said two men on bicycles opened fire and the 31-year-old victim ran inside of his house.

Officers took the man to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Investigators found 23 shell casings at the scene. Bullets also hit a nearby parked car and the storm door glass of the home was shattered.

There are still trying to figure out who shot the man and why.
