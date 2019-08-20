2 men riding bicycles shoot man sitting on steps of his Frankford home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot while sitting on the front steps of his home in the city's Frankford section early Tuesday.It happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Fillmore Street.Police said two men on bicycles opened fire and the 31-year-old victim ran inside of his house.Officers took the man to the hospital where he is in critical condition.Investigators found 23 shell casings at the scene. Bullets also hit a nearby parked car and the storm door glass of the home was shattered.There are still trying to figure out who shot the man and why.