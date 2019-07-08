Police: 2 men critically injured after shooting inside Point Breeze corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are critically injured after a gunman opened fire inside a corner store in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia on Monday.It happened around 3:15 p.m. along the 1600 block of South 23rd Street.Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the left side. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Police say a 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. He is also listed in critical condition after being shot in the chest.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.