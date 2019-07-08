Police: 2 men critically injured after shooting inside Point Breeze corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are critically injured after a gunman opened fire inside a corner store in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia on Monday.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. along the 1600 block of South 23rd Street.
Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the left side. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.
Police say a 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. He is also listed in critical condition after being shot in the chest.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
