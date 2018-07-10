Police: 2 men sought for robbing a barber shop in Philadelphia

A barber shop in Philadelphia was robbed by two men and they remain on the loose.It happened this past Saturday evening at the Prince Barber Shop on Weymouth Street in Feltonville.Police say the suspects came in and asked for a haircut, but the employee said they were about to close and that apparently set one of the men off.He got irate and said, "If you're not going to give me a haircut, then we're robbing you."The worker gave the two men his wallet and the customer did the same.The suspects got away with their personal identifications, credit cards and $500 in cash.------