Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City

Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 9, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say two men caught on surveillance video are wanted in connection with a robbery Saturday in Center City.

It happened on the southeast corner of 20th and Market streets.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man withdrew money from an ATM and was then approached by three men armed with a knife.

The group demanded money and ran away with just under $100 in cash.

If you recognize either suspect, please call the police.

