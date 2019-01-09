Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police say two men caught on surveillance video are wanted in connection with a robbery Saturday in Center City.
It happened on the southeast corner of 20th and Market streets.
Investigators say a 58-year-old man withdrew money from an ATM and was then approached by three men armed with a knife.
The group demanded money and ran away with just under $100 in cash.
If you recognize either suspect, please call the police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps