Police: 2 men steal car with child in backseat in West Philadelphia

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 60th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Police say a woman left her 2011 Chevy Impala running with her 5-year-old son asleep in the backseat while she ran into a Chinese store.
That's when two men jumped in and fled with the child.
Police say the child was let out a few blocks away at 63rd and Haverford. He appears to be unharmed.
The men then drove another block and ditched the car along the 500 block of Gross Street, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Earlier this week, only Action News was there as officers were breaking into another stolen vehicle with a child inside.
No arrest was made in that case. Police are not sure if both incidents are connected.
