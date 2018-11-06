BURGLARY

2 men burglarize Abington business then get away on SEPTA bus, police said

Abington police provided surveillance video from October 28, 2018 of two men boarding a SEPTA bus after allegedly robbing an Old York Road business.

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Abington police said two men forced their way into a business, stole cash and multiple computers and then rode a SEPTA bus out of the township.

It happened in the early morning hours of October 28 on the 1600 block of Old York Road.

Police said the men were captured on surveillance video as they boarded a SEPTA bus following the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video is asked to contact Det. Anthony Space at 267-536-1107 or via email at aspace@abington.org.

