Abington police said two men forced their way into a business, stole cash and multiple computers and then rode a SEPTA bus out of the township.It happened in the early morning hours of October 28 on the 1600 block of Old York Road.Police said the men were captured on surveillance video as they boarded a SEPTA bus following the crime.Anyone who recognizes the men in the video is asked to contact Det. Anthony Space at 267-536-1107 or via email at aspace@abington.org.------