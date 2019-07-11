2 men wanted for allegedly placing skimmer on a Northeast Philadelphia ATM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two men who they say placed a card-skimming device on an ATM in Northeast Philadelphia late last month.

Investigators said the device was placed around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27.

Police said two men were caught on surveillance cameras attaching a device and a camera onto an ATM located at the Police and Fire Credit Union on the 8000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Investigators said many users of the ATM reported that their accounts were compromised.

Police said if you encounter the men in the photos, you are asked to call 911.
