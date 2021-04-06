Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in Maryland

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in MD

FREDERICK, Md. -- Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there are at least two victims. They said the suspect was "down."

The shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles from Fort Detrick. It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company's Frederick location but not at the business itself.

"One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities," said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

No further information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
active shootershooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in SW Philly identified as missing pregnant woman
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Old City
Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle: Sources
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Show More
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
WATCH: 'One Shining Moment' recaps Baylor's run to championship
'American Idol' recap: Monday's performances
Congresswoman highlights threat spotted lanternflies pose to beer, wine industry
NYC transplant starts bagel business in Philly with focus on giving back
More TOP STORIES News