Police: 2 Labrum Hancock Middle School students make threats, reference Stoneman Douglas shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Labrum Hancock Middle School in Northeast Philadelphia was placed on lockdown for approximately 40 minutes Friday morning.



Police say two students made terroristic threats, and also referenced the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Both students were taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted just before 10:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaschool shootingphilly newsschool threatterrorism
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 death, multiple illnesses attributed to vaping in Pennsylvania
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Police on alert following Upper Darby High School threats
Suspects tie up employees in Logan armed robbery caught on camera
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, dry weekend ahead
90-foot holographic 'ghost ship' comes to Penn's Landing
'Joker' premiere prompts Philadelphia police to increase security
Show More
2019 Pennsylvania Conference for Women
2019 Philly Film Festival: Opening and Closing night films revealed
Chunk the groundhog! Vegetable thief caught in the act
Ohio University suspends fraternities amid hazing allegations
CDC issues new warnings on vaping
More TOP STORIES News