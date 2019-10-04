Police: 2 Labrum Hancock Middle School students make threats, reference Stoneman Douglas shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Labrum Hancock Middle School in Northeast Philadelphia was placed on lockdown for approximately 40 minutes Friday morning.
Police say two students made terroristic threats, and also referenced the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Both students were taken into custody.
The lockdown was lifted just before 10:30 a.m.
