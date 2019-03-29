Police: 2 shot in parking lot of Bucks County playground

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a playground on Thursday night.It happened around 8 p.m. at Schumacher Drive and Marie Lowe Drive in Bristol Township.Chopper 6 was over the scene as evidence markers could be seen scattered across the parking lot.Two victims were transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.