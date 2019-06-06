2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after authorities say she was stabbed by a customer while working at McDonald's on Thursday night.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2100 of West Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia.Police say a 20-year-old McDonald's employee was involved in an altercation with two customers when she was stabbed once in the left arm.The employee was transported to an area hospital where she's listed in stable condition.Police are looking for the two customers at this time.It's unclear what sparked the altercation.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.