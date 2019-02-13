Police in Philadelphia are searching for two suspects accused of forcing a man to withdraw money from multiple ATMs.It happened on January 30, 2019 around 10:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of Amber Street.Police say the 36-year-old victim was approached by an Hispanic and black male and forced him into his vehicle. The Hispanic male was armed, said police.The suspects then allegedly drove to multiple ATMs where a total of $500 was withdrawn.According to investigators, the suspects later drove off with the victim's vehicle which also contained his iPhone and Macbook.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.