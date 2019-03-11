Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Officials said two teens were found dead inside a Wilmington home Monday morning.
The discovery was made around 4:30 a.m. on the unit block of West 26th Street.
Police said the 17-year-old boy and the 17-year-old girl were both shot to death. Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.
The house has been taped off as a crime scene.
The incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Fox at (302) 576-3619.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
