Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Officials said two teens were found dead inside a Wilmington home Monday morning.The discovery was made around 4:30 a.m. on the unit block of West 26th Street.Police said the 17-year-old boy and the 17-year-old girl were both shot to death. Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.The house has been taped off as a crime scene.The incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Fox at (302) 576-3619.