2 wanted for robbing Juniata Park pharmacy, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Juniata Park are asking the public's to help them solve an armed pharmacy robbery.

In surveillance video, you can see two masked men rush into the Universal Pharmacy on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue on Tuesday night.

One of the robbers chases a worker into the back of the store, while the other tosses a gold backpack on the counter demanding cash.

The other man then returns and points a Tec-9-style gun at the cashier.

The robbers left after taking all the money from the register, as well as a few other items.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

If you have any information contact police at 215-686-TIPS.
