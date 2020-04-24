13-year-old shot in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 22nd district are investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in North Philadelphia.The shooting took place Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of West York Street.Officials say a 13 year-old-girl was shot once in the left calf. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.No weapon was found at the scene, officials said. The shooting is still under investigation.