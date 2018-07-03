Police: 29 arrests at protest at Philadelphia ICE building

29 protesters arrested at ICE building: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., July 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say more than two dozen people were arrested at a protest at the Philadelphia headquarters of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Protesters who camped out overnight are calling for the abolition of the agency, an end to family detentions and closure of the Berks County Residential Center. They also want city authorities to stop sharing arrest and court information with the agency.

A police representative says about 75 protesters were blocking the entrance to the ICE headquarters building in the city, refusing to allow anyone to enter or exit.

Police say after several warnings, 29 arrests were made Tuesday.

Those arrested were issued citations for failure to disperse and then released.

Two people had minor scrapes and bruises, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

