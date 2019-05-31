4 arrested in Dunkin' Donuts burglary spree in New Jersey, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police have arrested four people in a string of Dunkin' Donuts burglaries across the state.Police say they have arrested Aaqib James, 40, and Altovise James, 40, both of Pleasantville, NJ, Rasheedah Blackwell, 40, of Atlantic City, NJ and Naeem Reynolds, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ.Police linked them to several burglaries and thefts at multiple Dunkin' Donuts locations.The investigation began on May 7 when authorities responded to a burglary at a Dunkin Donuts in Upper Pittsgrove Township, Salem County. Troopers say the suspects made forced entry through the drive-thru window and stole cash.After a three-week investigation, detectives connected the suspects to burglaries in Salem, Gloucester, Ocean, and Morris counties using surveillance footage.The suspects were arrested on May 28. They were all charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy.