Police: 41 arrested in alleged kickback scheme in Delaware County

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: 41 arrested in alleged kickback scheme in Delco. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 16, 2019.

Forty-one people have now been charged or will soon be facing charges all connected to an alleged kickback scheme in Delaware County.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Kat Copeland and Pennsylvania State Police laid out the details of the scheme.

They say four supervisors at the Elwyn Organization would manipulate the payroll system to add hours and shifts to their employees' time sheets.

The workers would get paid more than they earned and would allegedly pay the supervisors kickbacks.

The alleged fraud stole more than $900,000 from Elwyn which cares for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"The very essence of what Elwyn stands for is compassion and care. That's the opposite of what these 41 people did. They stood for themselves. They stood for unmitigated greed," said Copeland.

Some 25 of the defendants were arrested Wednesday in a massive sweep.

Others had already been arrested, and still, more are expected to turn themselves in.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfraud
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Followed By Arctic Air
Police report barricade situation in Olney
Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks in effect
Teen struck in hit-and-run crash in Allentown
Person claiming to be pipeline worker targets woman on Instagram
Several states are issuing SNAP benefits early amid government shutdown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
$5000 reward issued for tire slashing incident in Tredyffrin
Show More
Rare orchid found at Longwood Gardens in Chester County
Pennsylvania sued over ban on state's coverage of abortion
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
More News