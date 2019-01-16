Forty-one people have now been charged or will soon be facing charges all connected to an alleged kickback scheme in Delaware County.On Wednesday, District Attorney Kat Copeland and Pennsylvania State Police laid out the details of the scheme.They say four supervisors at the Elwyn Organization would manipulate the payroll system to add hours and shifts to their employees' time sheets.The workers would get paid more than they earned and would allegedly pay the supervisors kickbacks.The alleged fraud stole more than $900,000 from Elwyn which cares for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities."The very essence of what Elwyn stands for is compassion and care. That's the opposite of what these 41 people did. They stood for themselves. They stood for unmitigated greed," said Copeland.Some 25 of the defendants were arrested Wednesday in a massive sweep.Others had already been arrested, and still, more are expected to turn themselves in.------