Police: 5 men wanted for robbery in Center City

Investigators are searching for five men involved in a robbery in Center City, Philadelphia.They say a 25-year-old man was walking on the 200 block of South Broad Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 22nd when the suspects surrounded him.The victim gave the suspects his iPhone X, $40 and his credit cards before they pushed him to the ground and ran off.Surveillance Video recovered a short time later shows two of the suspects using those credit cards in nearby stores.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------