Police: 5 men wanted for robbery in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators are searching for five men involved in a robbery in Center City, Philadelphia.

They say a 25-year-old man was walking on the 200 block of South Broad Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 22nd when the suspects surrounded him.

The victim gave the suspects his iPhone X, $40 and his credit cards before they pushed him to the ground and ran off.

Surveillance Video recovered a short time later shows two of the suspects using those credit cards in nearby stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News