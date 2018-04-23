MARCH 10 at 1:20 a.m.

MARCH 19 at 11 p.m.

Pictured: Suspect sought for robbery that occurred in the 700 block of South 9th Street in Philadelphia on March 19 at 11 p.m.

APRIL 1 at 11:20 p.m.

APRIL 2 at 9:45 p.m.

Pictured: Suspect sought for a robbery in the 900 block of Fitzwater Street in Philadelphia on April 2 at 9:45 p.m.

APRIL 2 at 11:26 p.m.

Pictured: Suspects sought for a robbery in the 2100 block of Carpenter Street in Philadelphia on April 2 at 11:26 p.m.

Philadelphia police are on the hunt for at least two suspects after a series of armed robberies in the city.The department's South Detective Division said the five robberies appear to be connected based similarities in the suspect descriptions, locations, and other factors.Investigators released the following details:Police say the victim was walking in the 300 block of Fitzwater Street when he was approached by two men. One of them pointed a handgun at him and demanded his wallet.The suspects took the victim's wallet and iPhone before fleeing in a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Avalanche.Black male, 20-30 years old, 6'0"-6'2" tall, thin build, weighing 170 lbs., no facial hair, wearing a white camouflage hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and armed with a handgun.Black male, 20-30 years old, 5'8" tall, medium/stocky build, weighing 180 lbs., wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt or puffy jacket with the hood up, and dark colored pants.Police say the victim was walking in the 700 block of South 9th Street when he was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.The victim was robbed of his backpack and iPhone. The suspect fled north on South 9th.Black male, 18-20 years old, 5'10" tall, facial stubble, black high fade style hair, thin build, bow-legged, wearing a dark colored puffy coat, dark colored pants, light colored sneakers with black toe and reflector on back, (possible New Balance), and armed with a handgun.Police say the suspect got out of a gray sedan in the 1000 block of Fitzwater Street and put a handgun against the chest of the victim, demanding his belongings. He took the victim's iPhone and $60 cash before getting into the car and fleeing east on Fitzwater Street.Black male, 18 years old, 6'0" tall, thin build, dark complexion, wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt over a red and blue shirt, and armed with a handgun.Late 1990 to early 2000 gray four-door sedan, with a black colored rear passenger door.The victim was walking in the 900 block of Fitzwater Street when he was approached from behind by two men, one of whom pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings.The suspects took the man's wallet and fled in an unknown direction. The armed suspect later tried to use one of the victim's debit cards at the Wawa at 518 South 2nd Street but the transaction was declined.Suspect descriptions:Black male, 18 years old, 5'10"-6'0" tall, thin build, bow legged, 180 lbs., dark complexion, wearing a black ski mask, denim jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt with white strings, dark colored pants, orange/black/grey New Balance sneakers, and armed with a handgun.Unknown male.Police say the victims were walking in the 2100 block of Carpenter Street when they were approached by two men who pointed handguns at them. The victims were robbed of their wallets and $146 in cash. The suspects fled north on 21st Street from Carpenter.Black male, 20 years old, 6'0" tall, wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt with green eagle design, black running pants with a zipper on the side, black sneakers, and armed with a handgun.Black male, 20 years old, 6'0" tall, bow-legged, wearing a black ski mask, dark puffy coat, dark colored pants, orange/black/gray New Balance sneakers and armed with a handgun.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------