Police: 5 teens in custody after ransacking house in Andorra

Five teenagers are in custody Thursday night, apprehended after the ransacking of a house on Belfry drive in the Andorra section of Philadelphia.These arrests didn't come easy. These young people were apprehended thanks, in part, to two off-duty police officers who chased them over two miles.This was their neighborhood and they were not going to let these young suspects get away.Chopper 6 HD was over the scene in the moments after five young men were arrested for burglarizing a home in Andorra.They were cuffed after a long pursuit on foot. The men chasing them, two off-duty Philadelphia police officers who found out that the burglary was happening right in their own neighborhood.Philadelphia Police Captain Malachi Jones said, "This was quite a chase. And kudos to these officers. They were off-duty for one. But they love their job obviously. They saw a crime being committed. They whisked right into action."Around noon, the homeowner on the 8600 block of Belfry got an alert from his surveillance system.Cameras showed a group of teenagers inside the house. It was the second break-in at the address in a month.He came home and confronted the 6 young burglars who took off dropping stolen belongings, including cash and electronics along the way.Two neighbors, who happen to be off-duty cops, took off after them."They stuck with it. They were determined to not let these individuals get away. This was their area. This was their neighborhood. People take ownership in the neighborhood," said Captain Jones.Police on patrol even the police chopper joined in and 5 of the 6 suspects, ranging in age from 15-17, were finally apprehended in the 7800 block of Nixon, more than two miles away."It was a joint effort and it came to a good conclusion with the offenders being apprehended, merchandise recovered, and nobody hurt," added Captain Jones.Police say there have been several other burglaries in the neighborhood recently and they'll look at whether these young men might be responsible.They're not from the Roxborough area but Tioga-Nicetown. They range in ages from 15-17. They were supposed to be in school. Now they're in custody being charged with assorted crimes------